Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund (NYSEARCA:VXF) Sets New 12-Month High at $156.32

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $156.32 and last traded at $156.01, with a volume of 65267 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $154.55.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $144.97 and a 200-day moving average of $142.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,104,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund by 829.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 29,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,394,000 after acquiring an additional 26,349 shares during the last quarter. Mayport LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mayport LLC now owns 96,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,299,000 after acquiring an additional 5,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $791,000.

About Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

