Valmark Advisers Inc. Purchases 248 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,831 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $245.19 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.06. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $220.50 and a one year high of $259.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

