Valmark Advisers Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Valmark Advisers Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 41.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,857 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 636.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 234,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,308,000 after purchasing an additional 202,861 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 985,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,527,000 after acquiring an additional 7,388 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,075,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $173.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $142.48 and a one year high of $178.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.10.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

