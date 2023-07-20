Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Declares $1.02 Quarterly Dividend

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 20th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of 1.02 per share by the oil and gas company on Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%.

Valero Energy has increased its dividend by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Valero Energy has a payout ratio of 30.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Valero Energy to earn $13.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.2%.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Valero Energy stock traded up $2.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $120.73. 3,943,141 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,229,782. Valero Energy has a 12 month low of $97.73 and a 12 month high of $150.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $113.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.65.

Institutional Trading of Valero Energy

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.24 by $1.03. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 55.32% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Valero Energy will post 21.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 76.0% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Valero Energy by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 67,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,463,000 after buying an additional 4,894 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 226,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,588,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Valero Energy from $126.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Valero Energy from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Tudor Pickering cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $174.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.29.

About Valero Energy

(Get Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.