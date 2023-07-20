United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $18.64

United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.64 and traded as high as $18.78. United Bancshares shares last traded at $18.78, with a volume of 399 shares traded.

United Bancshares Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.22.

United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.30 million for the quarter. United Bancshares had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 0.04%.

United Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Bancshares

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. United Bancshares’s payout ratio is 26.75%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in United Bancshares stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,806 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.46% of United Bancshares worth $2,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Union Bank Company that provides various commercial and consumer banking services. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, demand deposit, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

