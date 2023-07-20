U.S. Bancorp’s (USB) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $44.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.08% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.74.

Shares of USB opened at $38.91 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.44 and its 200 day moving average is $38.17. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.27 and a 12-month high of $49.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $59.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.96.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.06. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Alan B. Colberg purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,107. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Alan B. Colberg bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,107. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard P. Mckenney purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.37 per share, for a total transaction of $607,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 76,698 shares of company stock worth $2,446,082 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,279,837,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 85.7% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

