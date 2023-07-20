Truist Financial Cuts RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Price Target to $14.00

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 38.75% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $10.50 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RLJ Lodging Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.40.

RLJ stock opened at $10.09 on Thursday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a one year low of $9.27 and a one year high of $13.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 38.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 3.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.40 and a 200-day moving average of $10.76.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,015,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,218,000 after acquiring an additional 518,882 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,993,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,447 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,783,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,703,000 after acquiring an additional 71,523 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,673,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,421,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,272,000 after purchasing an additional 115,320 shares during the last quarter. 92.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

