Truist Financial Cuts RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Price Target to $14.00

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 38.75% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $10.50 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RLJ Lodging Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.40.
RLJ Lodging Trust Stock Down 0.8 %
RLJ stock opened at $10.09 on Thursday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a one year low of $9.27 and a one year high of $13.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 38.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 3.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.40 and a 200-day moving average of $10.76.
About RLJ Lodging Trust
RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.
