TrueFi Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $39.81 Million (TRU)

TrueFi (TRU) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 20th. TrueFi has a market cap of $39.81 million and $2.06 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueFi token can now be purchased for $0.0375 or 0.00000124 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, TrueFi has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TrueFi Profile

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,198,450,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,061,445,051 tokens. The Reddit community for TrueFi is https://reddit.com/r/trusttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for TrueFi is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @truefidao. TrueFi’s official website is truefi.io.

TrueFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi (TRU) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. TrueFi has a current supply of 1,198,450,773.1551602 with 1,061,445,050.7431034 in circulation. The last known price of TrueFi is 0.03658649 USD and is down -4.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 69 active market(s) with $1,810,302.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://truefi.io/.”

