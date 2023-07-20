Truadvice LLC Has $875,000 Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Truadvice LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 77.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,582 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 17,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 8,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,187,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 287,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,344,000 after purchasing an additional 91,388 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Argus raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.00.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PEP opened at $186.26 on Thursday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.98 and a 12-month high of $196.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $185.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.62%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

