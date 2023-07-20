Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFCW) Short Interest Update

Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFCWGet Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,100 shares, an increase of 20.2% from the June 15th total of 36,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Tritium DCFC Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DCFCW traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.35. 149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,722. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.38. Tritium DCFC has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $2.03.

Institutional Trading of Tritium DCFC

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in Tritium DCFC in the 1st quarter valued at about $875,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in Tritium DCFC in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Tritium DCFC in the 1st quarter valued at about $430,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in Tritium DCFC in the 1st quarter valued at about $340,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Tritium DCFC in the 1st quarter valued at about $176,000.

About Tritium DCFC

Tritium Pty Ltd. designs, manufactures, and supplies direct current chargers for electric vehicles in the United States, Europe, Australia, and internationally. The company offers also offers CAN-Ethernet bridge products that allow to access from a PC application to the vehicle CAN bus. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Murarrie, Australia.

