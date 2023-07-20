Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Stock Position Lowered by Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 1,125.0% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $195.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.68. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $131.77 and a twelve month high of $199.83. The firm has a market cap of $44.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $201.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Wednesday. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $172.00 to $181.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $784,872.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,116 shares in the company, valued at $8,338,968. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,409 shares in the company, valued at $17,524,164. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $784,872.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,116 shares in the company, valued at $8,338,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,166 shares of company stock worth $2,192,677 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Trane Technologies

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

