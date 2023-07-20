Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) Declares $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 10th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of NYSE TPZ opened at $13.59 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.05. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 12-month low of $11.91 and a 12-month high of $14.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPZ. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $133,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $158,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $193,000.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

