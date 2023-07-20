Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $107.47

Shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$107.47 and traded as high as C$109.65. Toromont Industries shares last traded at C$109.16, with a volume of 176,505 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. National Bankshares upped their target price on Toromont Industries from C$124.00 to C$126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Toromont Industries from C$118.00 to C$124.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Scotiabank upped their target price on Toromont Industries from C$122.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Toromont Industries from C$131.00 to C$133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toromont Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$125.43.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$107.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$107.48. The firm has a market cap of C$8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.87, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Toromont Industries ( TSE:TIH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported C$1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.87 by C$0.29. Toromont Industries had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 11.07%. The business had revenue of C$1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$935.01 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Toromont Industries Ltd. will post 5.6326109 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Toromont Industries’s payout ratio is 29.10%.

In related news, Director David Allan Malinauskas sold 3,000 shares of Toromont Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$106.50, for a total transaction of C$319,500.00. In other Toromont Industries news, Director Scott Medhurst sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$108.24, for a total transaction of C$75,768.00. Also, Director David Allan Malinauskas sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$106.50, for a total value of C$319,500.00. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

