Toncoin Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $4.76 Billion (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for $1.39 or 0.00004673 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Toncoin has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. Toncoin has a market cap of $4.76 billion and approximately $35.42 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00017332 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00021631 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000095 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00014093 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29,834.35 or 1.00027815 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

TON is a coin. It launched on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

