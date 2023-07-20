Threshold (T) Price Down 1.8% This Week

Threshold (T) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 20th. Threshold has a market capitalization of $237.32 million and $9.97 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Threshold has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. One Threshold token can currently be bought for $0.0237 or 0.00000080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Threshold alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004688 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00017341 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00021666 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000095 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00014160 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29,827.11 or 1.00061296 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002240 BTC.

About Threshold

Threshold is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,847,515,135.004223 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02407952 USD and is down -0.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 87 active market(s) with $8,234,588.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Threshold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Threshold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.