Theta Fuel Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $5.51 Million (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0403 or 0.00000135 BTC on exchanges. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $250.46 million and $5.51 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Theta Fuel has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Theta Fuel alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00046437 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00031210 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00013547 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000198 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00005067 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000809 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,215,498,444 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.