The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $11.06

Shares of The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.06 and traded as high as $11.59. The Weir Group shares last traded at $11.59, with a volume of 492 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 2,040 ($26.67) to GBX 2,175 ($28.44) in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 2,135 ($27.92) to GBX 2,100 ($27.46) in a research note on Monday, July 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.14.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers engineering, manufacturing, and service processing technology for the use in abrasive high-wear mining applications; and differentiated technology for the use in infrastructure and general industrial markets.

