The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Acquired by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,056 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $4,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 588.6% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 83.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PGR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Progressive from $123.00 to $106.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Progressive from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Progressive from $165.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Progressive from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.13.

Progressive Price Performance

Progressive Dividend Announcement

PGR stock opened at $118.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $109.42 and a 52-week high of $149.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 13.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total value of $128,144.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,754,915.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total value of $128,144.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,754,915.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total value of $1,530,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 333,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,538,817.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,930 shares of company stock worth $3,240,465 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

