The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.42 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. The PNC Financial Services Group updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS.

Shares of PNC opened at $132.38 on Thursday. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 12 month low of $110.31 and a 12 month high of $176.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.41%.

PNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $218.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.65.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Joseph Alvarado bought 1,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $123.89 per share, for a total transaction of $123,890.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,279. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky purchased 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $127.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,111. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Alvarado purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $123.89 per share, with a total value of $123,890.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,279. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 50.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 192,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,455,000 after purchasing an additional 64,608 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 29.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 5,908 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,186,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth about $285,000. 79.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

