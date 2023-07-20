Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Raises Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 46.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 207,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,987 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Exelon were worth $8,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $413,260,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 805.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,526,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,380,000 after acquiring an additional 6,695,474 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $264,477,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,623,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,726,000 after acquiring an additional 5,584,672 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Exelon by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,035,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,530,000 after buying an additional 3,055,563 shares during the period. 80.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $41.51 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $41.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.61. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $35.19 and a 1 year high of $47.23.

Exelon Announces Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. Exelon had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 64.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXC has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelon currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.75.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

