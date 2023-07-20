Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Increases Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 46.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,186 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,057 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $8,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 1,947.6% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 435 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FTNT. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Fortinet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fortinet Stock Down 1.9 %

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,050 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total transaction of $344,561.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,572 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $311,947.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Michael Xie sold 5,826 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total transaction of $358,823.34. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,830,887,038.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 67,128 shares of company stock valued at $4,504,788. Company insiders own 17.54% of the company's stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $78.69 on Thursday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.61 and a 52-week high of $81.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.62 and a 200-day moving average of $63.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.79 billion, a PE ratio of 65.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 20.46% and a negative return on equity of 282.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Articles

