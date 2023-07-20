Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $8.25 Million Stock Holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 35.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 145,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,769 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $8,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 1st quarter worth about $304,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 30,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 13,341 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 7,410 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 29,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 21,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KNX opened at $56.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.13. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $45.63 and a one year high of $64.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.59%.

Several research firms have commented on KNX. TD Cowen cut their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.59.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $96,866.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,082.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, SVP Dustin Ohlman sold 1,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total value of $73,755.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $96,866.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,582 shares in the company, valued at $261,082.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,516 shares of company stock worth $4,047,808 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

