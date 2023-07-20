Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 45.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,387 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Biogen were worth $8,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Biogen by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Biogen by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Biogen by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,468,356,000 after buying an additional 183,285 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Biogen by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,896,000 after buying an additional 11,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Biogen by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $804,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,544,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Biogen Stock Performance

BIIB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $315.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $307.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $347.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Biogen from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $325.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.19.

BIIB opened at $276.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $294.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.66. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $193.65 and a 1 year high of $319.76. The stock has a market cap of $40.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.17.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.62 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen Profile

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

See Also

