Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 174,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $32,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TXN. Thomasville National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $375,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 10,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 142,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,571,000 after purchasing an additional 14,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on TXN. StockNews.com cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.50.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN opened at $183.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 4.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $174.12 and its 200-day moving average is $174.58. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $145.97 and a 12-month high of $186.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 56.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 55.73%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

