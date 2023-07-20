Texas Instruments Incorporated Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.24 (NASDAQ:TXN)

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 20th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 1.24 per share by the semiconductor company on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%.

Texas Instruments has raised its dividend by an average of 13.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 19 years. Texas Instruments has a payout ratio of 61.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Texas Instruments to earn $7.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.5%.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Price Performance

NASDAQ:TXN traded down $3.75 on Thursday, reaching $179.92. 6,993,476 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,060,010. The firm has a market cap of $163.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments has a 12 month low of $145.97 and a 12 month high of $186.30. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.40% and a net margin of 42.33%. Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Texas Instruments

(Get Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.