Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Tesla Price Performance
Tesla stock opened at $291.26 on Thursday. Tesla has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $314.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $236.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.42. The company has a market cap of $923.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.66, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 12,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.04, for a total transaction of $3,000,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at $26,130,180.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total transaction of $1,600,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,991,984.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,230 shares of company stock worth $15,145,299 over the last ninety days. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tesla
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages recently commented on TSLA. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $257.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.15.
About Tesla
Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.
Read More
