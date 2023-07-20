Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Tesla Price Performance

Tesla stock opened at $291.26 on Thursday. Tesla has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $314.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $236.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.42. The company has a market cap of $923.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.66, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.04, for a total transaction of $3,000,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at $26,130,180.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.04, for a total transaction of $3,000,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at $26,130,180.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total transaction of $1,600,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,991,984.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,230 shares of company stock worth $15,145,299 over the last ninety days. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tesla

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $3,459,540,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 180,125.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,307,602,000 after purchasing an additional 26,836,879 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 203.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,208,699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,360,358,000 after purchasing an additional 13,558,882 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,427,168 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,132,119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292,464 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 212.5% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,254,565 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $332,773,000 after purchasing an additional 853,071 shares during the period. 43.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on TSLA. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $257.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.15.

About Tesla

(Get Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.