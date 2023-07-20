Terra Classic Price Tops $0.0001 (LUNC)

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 20th. One Terra Classic coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Terra Classic has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar. Terra Classic has a market capitalization of $507.21 million and $32.91 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Belrium (BEL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00008880 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000268 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002948 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002150 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000940 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000035 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002323 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001012 BTC.
Terra Classic Profile
Terra Classic uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,841,532,123,867 coins and its circulating supply is 5,810,877,427,993 coins. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra Classic’s official website is terra.money. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. Terra Classic’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.
Terra Classic Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.
