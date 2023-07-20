Terra Classic Price Tops $0.0001 (LUNC)

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 20th. One Terra Classic coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Terra Classic has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar. Terra Classic has a market capitalization of $507.21 million and $32.91 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Terra Classic alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00008880 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002150 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000940 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002323 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001012 BTC.

Terra Classic Profile

Terra Classic uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,841,532,123,867 coins and its circulating supply is 5,810,877,427,993 coins. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra Classic’s official website is terra.money. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. Terra Classic’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

Terra Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is a decentralized blockchain platform that uses stablecoins to create a new financial infrastructure. Its native token, Luna, acts as collateral for the entire Terra economy and a staking token that secures the PoS network. After a governance vote, a new chain was created assuming the Terra name, while the original Cosmos chain was re-branded as Terra Classic. The family of Terra stablecoins achieves stability through consistent mining rewards, with contracting and expanding the money supply. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes KRT, UST, MNT, and SDR, with more to be added in the future.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.