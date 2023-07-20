Terra Classic (LUNC) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $506.24 Million

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. One Terra Classic coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Terra Classic has a market capitalization of $506.24 million and approximately $34.63 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Terra Classic has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00008922 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002816 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002153 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000944 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002374 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000993 BTC.

About Terra Classic

LUNC uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,841,547,498,495 coins and its circulating supply is 5,810,801,114,202 coins. The official website for Terra Classic is terra.money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. The official message board for Terra Classic is medium.com/terra-money.

Buying and Selling Terra Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is a decentralized blockchain platform that uses stablecoins to create a new financial infrastructure. Its native token, Luna, acts as collateral for the entire Terra economy and a staking token that secures the PoS network. After a governance vote, a new chain was created assuming the Terra name, while the original Cosmos chain was re-branded as Terra Classic. The family of Terra stablecoins achieves stability through consistent mining rewards, with contracting and expanding the money supply. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes KRT, UST, MNT, and SDR, with more to be added in the future.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

