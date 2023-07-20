Tern (LON:TERN) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.24

Tern Plc (LON:TERN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4.24 ($0.06) and traded as low as GBX 3.99 ($0.05). Tern shares last traded at GBX 4 ($0.05), with a volume of 995,120 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4.23 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 5.99. The firm has a market capitalization of £15.59 million, a PE ratio of -133.00 and a beta of 0.90.

Tern Plc is a venture capital firm specializing in early-stage and growth capital investment. The firm typically invests in the software companies having IoT security, Artificial Intelligence ("AI"), Machine Learning ("ML"), Virtual/Augmented Reality ("VR/AR") and Data Science, enablement and analytics solutions for the healthcare and industrial sectors.

