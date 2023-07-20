TELUS (NYSE:TU) PT Lowered to C$31.00

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) had its target price cut by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
TU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of TELUS from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of TELUS from C$29.00 to C$27.50 in a research report on Friday, July 14th.
TELUS Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE TU opened at $18.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $26.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.75. TELUS has a 52-week low of $17.60 and a 52-week high of $23.68.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TELUS
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 227.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,598 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of TELUS in the first quarter worth $32,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 533.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,573 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of TELUS in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.03% of the company’s stock.
About TELUS
TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.
