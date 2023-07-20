TELUS (NYSE:TU) PT Lowered to C$31.00

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) had its target price cut by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

TU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of TELUS from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of TELUS from C$29.00 to C$27.50 in a research report on Friday, July 14th.

TELUS Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TU opened at $18.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $26.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.75. TELUS has a 52-week low of $17.60 and a 52-week high of $23.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TELUS

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Free Report ) (TSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 9.14%. As a group, analysts anticipate that TELUS will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 227.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,598 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of TELUS in the first quarter worth $32,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 533.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,573 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of TELUS in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.03% of the company’s stock.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

