Telsey Advisory Group Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group upped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for adidas in a report released on Monday, July 17th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.44). The consensus estimate for adidas’ current full-year earnings is ($1.43) per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for adidas’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.15) EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). adidas had a net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised adidas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. UBS Group raised adidas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.13.

adidas stock opened at $96.58 on Thursday. adidas has a 12 month low of $45.48 and a 12 month high of $99.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.20 and its 200-day moving average is $84.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $37.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 439.00 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.2439 per share. This represents a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. adidas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.09%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in adidas by 111.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in adidas by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in adidas by 356.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 6,978 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC grew its holdings in adidas by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 15,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519 shares during the period. Finally, Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in adidas by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 25,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. 0.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products in Europe, the Middle east, Africa, North America, Greater China, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand.

