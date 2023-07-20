Telenet Group (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) Trading Up 42.9%

Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 42.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.70 and last traded at $11.70. Approximately 190 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 2,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup cut Telenet Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Telenet Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Telenet Group Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.18.

Telenet Group Cuts Dividend

Telenet Group Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th were paid a $0.2352 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.98%.

Telenet Group Holding NV provides video services to residential and business customers in Belgium and Luxembourg. The company offers high definition, pay television, and video-on-demand services; broadband Internet services, fixed-line, and mobile telephony services; voice, data, and Internet product and services; interconnection services; and value-added services, such as cloud, hosting, and security solutions.

