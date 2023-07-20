Telenet Group (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) Trading Up 42.9%

Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 42.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.70 and last traded at $11.70. Approximately 190 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 2,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.19.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Citigroup cut Telenet Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Telenet Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.
Telenet Group Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.18.
Telenet Group Cuts Dividend
Telenet Group Company Profile
Telenet Group Holding NV provides video services to residential and business customers in Belgium and Luxembourg. The company offers high definition, pay television, and video-on-demand services; broadband Internet services, fixed-line, and mobile telephony services; voice, data, and Internet product and services; interconnection services; and value-added services, such as cloud, hosting, and security solutions.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Telenet Group
- American Airlines Beats Earnings, Thinking Of Buying?
- Is This The Top For D.R. Horton Stock?
- 3 Undervalued Large-Cap Stocks That Won’t Be for Long
- Johnson & Johnson’s Inflection Point: What it Means for Investors
- Should You Buy the Dip as Tides Change at Taiwan Semiconductor?
Receive News & Ratings for Telenet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.