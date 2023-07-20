Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Bought by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,333 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $2,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TGT. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Target by 129.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TGT. TheStreet cut shares of Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $182.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.10.

Target Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $132.70 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $137.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $61.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $125.08 and a 12-month high of $183.89.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 73.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,491. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Target Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.