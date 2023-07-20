Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 92,387 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 39% compared to the typical daily volume of 66,374 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of TSM traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.06. 10,879,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,216,351. The company has a market cap of $534.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $59.43 and a 12-month high of $110.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.44.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.10. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 44.72% and a return on equity of 36.02%. The company had revenue of $16.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.30 billion. Research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.489 dividend. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.48%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9,912.6% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 78,769,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,327,125,000 after buying an additional 77,982,655 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 50.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 41,902,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,897,796,000 after acquiring an additional 14,122,168 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,513,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,421,936,000 after purchasing an additional 7,045,899 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 25,228,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,346,771,000 after purchasing an additional 810,901 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 15,419,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,434,366,000 after purchasing an additional 173,053 shares during the last quarter. 16.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

See Also

