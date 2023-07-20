SysGroup (LON:SYS) Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of SysGroup plc (LON:SYS – Get Free Report) dropped 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 30 ($0.39) and last traded at GBX 30.50 ($0.40). Approximately 6,891 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 95,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 31 ($0.41).

SysGroup Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 33.68 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 30.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £14.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,950.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Get SysGroup alerts:

Insider Transactions at SysGroup

In other news, insider Adam Binks sold 2,076,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 38 ($0.50), for a total value of £789,029.72 ($1,031,681.12). Company insiders own 27.79% of the company’s stock.

SysGroup Company Profile

SysGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides managed IT and cloud hosting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Managed IT Services and Value Added Resale. The company offers public, private, and hybrid cloud services, as well as virtual private cloud, PCI-DSS hosting, cloud desktop, and SysCloud services; managed IT services comprising managed cloud, managed infrastructure, managed IT support, managed virtual desktop, managed office 365, managed AWS, and managed azure; disaster recovery, sys-assure 365, and back up services; and IT security services, such as penetration testing, endpoint security, DDOS, email security, security awareness training, firewalls, multi factor authentication, and GDPR automation services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SysGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SysGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.