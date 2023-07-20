Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.98

Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.98 and traded as high as $2.02. Sypris Solutions shares last traded at $1.99, with a volume of 10,073 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Sypris Solutions in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Sypris Solutions Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.17 and a beta of 1.24.

Institutional Trading of Sypris Solutions

Sypris Solutions ( NASDAQ:SYPR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The auto parts company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.29 million for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative return on equity of 14.96% and a negative net margin of 2.50%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYPR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sypris Solutions by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Sypris Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $4,939,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sypris Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Sypris Solutions by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 13,389 shares in the last quarter. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sypris Solutions Company Profile

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

