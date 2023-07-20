Svf Ii Bg (De) Llc Sells 65,567,317 Shares of Berkshire Grey, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGRY) Stock

Berkshire Grey, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Free Report) major shareholder Svf Ii Bg (De) Llc sold 65,567,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total transaction of $91,794,243.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Berkshire Grey Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of BGRY traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.40. 759,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,111,490. Berkshire Grey, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $2.95. The stock has a market cap of $339.88 million, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. Berkshire Grey had a negative net margin of 173.57% and a negative return on equity of 157.23%. The company had revenue of $6.31 million for the quarter.

Separately, Craig Hallum cut shares of Berkshire Grey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $2.50 to $1.40 in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Berkshire Grey by 13.0% in the first quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 198,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 22,834 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its position in shares of Berkshire Grey by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 1,375,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after buying an additional 291,641 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,461,740,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Grey Company Profile

Berkshire Grey, Inc, an intelligent enterprise robotics company, provides AI-enabled robotic solutions that automate supply chain operations in the United States, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company's solutions automate filling ecommerce orders for consumers or businesses, filling orders to resupply retail stores and groceries, and handling packages shipped to fill those orders.

