Suncorp Group (OTCMKTS:SNMCY) Shares Down 2.1%

Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMCY – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.20 and last traded at $9.52. 2,110 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 1,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Suncorp Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.

Get Suncorp Group alerts:

Suncorp Group Stock Down 1.9 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.90 and its 200 day moving average is $8.60.

About Suncorp Group

Suncorp Group Limited provides insurance and banking products and services to retail, corporate, and commercial customers in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through Insurance (Australia), Suncorp Bank, and Suncorp New Zealand segments. The Insurance (Australia) segment provides general insurance products and services, including home and contents, motor, marine, travel, commercial property, industrial special risk, public liability and professional indemnity, workers' compensation, and compulsory third-party products, as well as distributes life insurance products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Suncorp Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncorp Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.