Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 28,208 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,005 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 28,208 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in American Express were worth $42,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in American Express by 7.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,330 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in American Express by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 19,360 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in American Express by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,480 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,732 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on American Express from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Redburn Partners cut shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 25th. 3M reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, 51job reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.41.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $177.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. American Express has a 52-week low of $130.65 and a 52-week high of $182.15. The stock has a market cap of $131.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $166.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.50.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that American Express will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.24%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

