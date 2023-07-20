Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 21.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 786,048 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 137,070 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $18,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 2,089.9% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at about $82,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA REET opened at $23.86 on Thursday. iShares Global REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.04 and a fifty-two week high of $26.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.93.

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

