Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $69.43 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 589,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,216 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI World ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF were worth $69,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI World ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000.

Get iShares MSCI World ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI World ETF Price Performance

URTH opened at $128.14 on Thursday. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 1 year low of $97.44 and a 1 year high of $128.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.07.

iShares MSCI World ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI World ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI World ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.