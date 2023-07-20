Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $11.66 Million Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 24.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,564 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 37,236 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $11,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 512,126 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $51,213,000 after buying an additional 9,313 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 59.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,810 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 21.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 14,063 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on COP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Societe Generale raised ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.30.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE COP opened at $109.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $86.87 and a 52 week high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.36. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 20.21%. The firm had revenue of $15.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 26th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.32%.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total value of $102,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

