Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 1,261 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 89,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $13,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd now owns 47,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 10,934 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the first quarter worth about $661,000. Narwhal Capital Management increased its stake in American Water Works by 13.5% during the first quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 16,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in American Water Works by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 1st quarter worth approximately $440,000. 84.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on American Water Works from $152.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of American Water Works from $140.00 to $139.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.00.

American Water Works Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $143.98 on Thursday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.77 and a 52-week high of $162.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $144.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.28. The stock has a market cap of $28.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.56.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $938.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.84 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 21.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were issued a $0.7075 dividend. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 62.20%.

Insider Activity at American Water Works

In other American Water Works news, Director Michael Marberry acquired 1,400 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $142.35 per share, with a total value of $199,290.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,673 shares in the company, valued at $522,851.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.