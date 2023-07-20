Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STBI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STBI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.

Sturgis Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS STBI opened at $20.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $43 million, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.43. Sturgis Bancorp has a 52-week low of $19.16 and a 52-week high of $23.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.88.

Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.86 million during the quarter.

Sturgis Bancorp Company Profile

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sturgis Bank & Trust Company that provides banking products and services in Michigan, the United States. The company offers checking, savings and health savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

