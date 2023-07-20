Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Acquired by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,595 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Stryker were worth $26,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SYK. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Stryker stock opened at $293.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $288.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $278.63. The company has a market capitalization of $111.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.96. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $196.37 and a 1 year high of $306.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 43.67%.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,562. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,562. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SYK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $314.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $315.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $320.00 to $345.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.71.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

