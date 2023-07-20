StockNews.com Lowers Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) to Hold

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Costamare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th.

NYSE CMRE traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.88. 1,118,294 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 630,610. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.43. Costamare has a 12 month low of $7.71 and a 12 month high of $12.38.

Costamare ( NYSE:CMRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The shipping company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The business had revenue of $248.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.06 million. Costamare had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 53.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Costamare will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMRE. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Costamare by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 62,796 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 18,604 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Costamare in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Costamare in the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Costamare by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 54,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costamare in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. 22.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costamare Inc engages in owning and chartering containerships and dry bulk vessels that are chartered to liner companies providing transportation of cargoes worldwide. As of March 21, 2023, it had a fleet of fleet of 71 containerships and 45 dry bulk vessels. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

