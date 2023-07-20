Stifel Nicolaus Raises Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target to $380.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $320.00 to $380.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.02% from the company’s current price.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $348.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $336.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $263.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.54.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Price Performance

Microsoft stock opened at $355.08 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $332.11 and its 200 day moving average is $289.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft has a one year low of $213.43 and a one year high of $366.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The company had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Microsoft will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Microsoft news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 874 shares in the company, valued at $292,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,588.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,331 shares of company stock worth $15,867,278 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Microsoft

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Gleason Group Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 111.7% during the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 157.0% in the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Microsoft

(Get Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.