STERIS (NYSE:STE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $230.54

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $230.54 and last traded at $230.49, with a volume of 207521 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $227.44.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of STERIS from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of STERIS in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $206.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of STERIS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of STERIS from $210.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STERIS presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $212.54 and its 200 day moving average is $199.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a PE ratio of 214.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.87.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 13.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 175.70%.

In other news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 2,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.28, for a total transaction of $439,207.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,746,793.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its holdings in STERIS by 1.2% in the first quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in STERIS by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Bowman & Co S.C. boosted its holdings in STERIS by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 2,425 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in STERIS by 1.6% in the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

