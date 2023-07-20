Status Price Tops $0.0283 on Major Exchanges (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. Status has a market cap of $109.32 million and approximately $9.23 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Status has traded up 16.5% against the dollar. One Status token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0283 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004549 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00017273 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00021368 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000095 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00014197 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29,989.73 or 1.00028646 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,856,247,871 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. Status’ official website is status.im.

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,852,753,075.744024 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02608199 USD and is up 3.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 104 active market(s) with $5,419,051.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

