Stack Financial Management Inc Buys 654 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Stack Financial Management Inc raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 73,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for about 1.7% of Stack Financial Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $14,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,255,623,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 105,818.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,215,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $732,833,000 after acquiring an additional 4,211,580 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,730,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,343,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949,775 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 461.5% in the fourth quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 784,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $136,426,000 after acquiring an additional 645,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,422,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $421,102,000 after acquiring an additional 502,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Melius assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $199.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.23.

UPS traded up $0.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting $187.00. 421,141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,258,899. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.72. The firm has a market cap of $160.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.87 and a 1 year high of $209.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.05 EPS. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.43%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

